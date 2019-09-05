SunCoast Blood Bank still in need of blood and platelet donations

So far, The SunCoast Blood Bank has sent out about 15 units of platelets to the East Coast of Florida. Platelets are used for cancer treatment and only have a shelf life of about five days. Jayne Giroux, who is SunCoast Blood Bank's Director of Community Development, said the need for donations is growing because they want to help hurricane impacted areas, but they also need to meet the everyday needs here along the Suncoast.