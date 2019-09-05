Sarasota Military Academy helping Bahamas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Military Academy is at work to help those impacted in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.
The school is now holding a collection drive to get supplies donated to send to the areas hardest hit by the hurricane.
"Helping others is very, very important and I think as part of our code here that's what we're trying to show the kids and have them get involved," said Interact Club Advisor Lauren Bauck.
SMA has partnered with Gold Aviation Services, a private jet charter based in south Florida. The first round of supplies will be flown out of Fort Lauderdale this weekend but the collection drive will wrap up next Friday.
