Sarasota County woman searching for answers following mysterious death of her miniature horse

The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Sarasota County says one common issue that makes horses sick or can kill them is a poisonous weed growing in a livestock pasture. People having these problems are encouraged to contact them to have it checked out. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Unit says at this time there isn’t enough evidence to continue an investigation, especially since the horse has already been buried without having an animal autopsy done. The investigation would reopen if more criminal evidence is found.