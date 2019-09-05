Sarasota County woman searching for answers following mysterious death of her miniature horse

OLD MYAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - An east Sarasota County woman is very distraught after one of her miniature horses was found dead on her Old Myakka property on Sunday. She’s trying to figure out exactly how that happened.
“To lose a horse is not like anything you can imagine,” said Susie Kucia.
Kucia says this is death is suspicious. She tells us the feathers on the legs of another one of her horses was shaved and the roof of her convertible was sliced. Also, Kucia says over the last two years, two other horses died including a mini horse as well as a pig. She has now installed cameras on her property.
“I just want to know why anyone would or if it’s anyone, is it the soil is the plant, what is it," said Kucia. "It just doesn’t make sense at all.”
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Sarasota County says one common issue that makes horses sick or can kill them is a poisonous weed growing in a livestock pasture. People having these problems are encouraged to contact them to have it checked out. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Unit says at this time there isn’t enough evidence to continue an investigation, especially since the horse has already been buried without having an animal autopsy done. The investigation would reopen if more criminal evidence is found.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.