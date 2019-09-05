Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Bradenton on Thursday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning at the 2300 block of Cortez Road West in Bradenton.
A 19-year-old driver was traveling the roadway in a 2006 Lexus IS350 in the right lane east of 26th Street West. The pedestrian, an unidentified 65-year-old man was crossing the lanes of travel on Cortez Road West while riding a bicycle directly in front of the Lexus.
According to reports, the driver steered left in an attempt to avoid colliding with the pedestrian, but front right of the Lexus struck the man.
The pedestrian was transported to Blake Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.
This was not an alcohol related crash, but the completion of a traffic homicide investigation could decide any possible pending charges.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.