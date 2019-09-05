Outdoor workers keep cool during high temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A heat advisory was in effect on the Suncoast on Thursday. That means potentially dangerous consequences for some people, especially those who work outside.
“We treat our team like family, and we wouldn’t let our family get sick or sunburn or dehydrated,” Eric Teallow, Vice President of Pro Roofing Services in Sarasota.
He says his team works outdoors about eight hours a day.
“We wear long sleeves, UV protection shirt, light weight breathable, something that if you do get sweaty it will dry fit shirt,” he said.
On days like this one, he adds extra measures.
“This morning we went and bought additional cases of water taken from the hurricane panic and make sure our guys have plenty of water,” he said.
On Thursday, a heat advisory was issued with temperatures feeling like 108 to 110 degrees. We spoke to our own meteorologist John Scalzi on why this is happening.
“Today because of Dorian’s location, the winds for us will be out of the west. We’re picking up moisture, droplets of water vapor of the Gulf waters,” he said.
And for people who spend hours outdoors…
“The heat index is a measure of discomfort the human body feels when it’s exposed to high heat and high humidity. The body naturally cools itself off through perspiration. The body perspires through sweat on the skin, the skin evaporates the sweat and the process of evaporation carries heat away from the body. When the humidity is high that process of evaporation is impeded and consequently the body can’t use it’s own natural air conditioning system effectively anymore and you feel hotter than it actually is,” said Salzi.
