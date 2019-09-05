Outdoor workers keep cool during high temperatures

“The heat index is a measure of discomfort the human body feels when it’s exposed to high heat and high humidity. The body naturally cools itself off through perspiration. The body perspires through sweat on the skin, the skin evaporates the sweat and the process of evaporation carries heat away from the body. When the humidity is high that process of evaporation is impeded and consequently the body can’t use it’s own natural air conditioning system effectively anymore and you feel hotter than it actually is,” said Salzi.