Mobile home park sold, low income and disabled residents say they have less than 26 days to find a new home

Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) -About two dozen people who live in a Bradenton mobile home park have 26 days to figure out where they’re going to live.
Last week those residents found out the land they’re living on was sold.
The people who live at the W.T Mobile Home park rely on social security or disability to pay their bills.
Now they have to pack up and leave.
ABC 7 spoke to some of the people who call the mobile home park a safe haven, a place they could finally call home.
Many of the residents were once homeless, living in cars or tents.
Now that they received notice to move, many say they don’t know what’s next or where they’ll live.
“I don’t have anywhere to go right now we going to be back sleeping in the car again and you know how hard that is”, says Resident David Smith.
The clocking is ticking for the 25 or so residents.
“95 percent of the people here are on disability or retirement and we’re struggling”, says Resident Trudee Dinkle.
Residents like Dinkle and Smith are doing what they can to scrape together the money to find a new home.
“I’m having my yard sale and I do a lot of scrapping, I also took two loads out of here today", said Smith.
The owners of the mobile park gave it’s residents 30 days to move which is enough time according to the law, but residents say that’s not enough time.
“It’s just 30 days, 30 days is not enough time to find a place today, it’s just not”, said resident Alan Pettit.
“I got shutdown by 25 places already i’m still looking. We’ve got 26 days to go and we’re all nervous”, says Dinkle.
The tenants were living at the mobile park month-to-month, so the land owner has done nothing wrong, but the people who live there say there’s no way they’ll be able to come up with first and last month’s rent on top of the security deposit most landlords require.
ABC 7 tried reaching out to the owners of the mobile home park to ask what will become of the land but we’re still waiting to hear back from someone.
