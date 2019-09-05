First Alert Weather - Hot Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a hot and humid end of the week. Westerly winds in the wake of hurricane Dorian will are bring in heat and moisture to the Suncoast pushing temperatures back into the low 90s and making it feel closer to 106 degrees for Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the west at 10-15 miles per hour with gusts near 20. For the weekend the winds will diminish but it will stay hot with temperatures still in the low 90s under sunny to mainly sunny skies. Next week temperatures will stay hot in the low 90s skies will be partly sunny with a better chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.