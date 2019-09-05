First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory up for today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dorian has become a stronger storm as it nears the South Carolina coast. On the back side of the storm the system will draw down dry and stable air in the upper air which forms of the premier of a hurricane. The dry air will remove any chance for rain today and for the next few days on the Suncoast. Low level moisture will remain high as surface winds stay breezy off the Gulf waters. The combination of rain free skies and high moisture has required a Heat Advisory be issues for today. By the afternoon, as daytime highs reach the low 90's, our heat indexes will hit 108-110. Remember the signs of heat exhaustion and seek shade and stay hydrated if you are out in the heat of the day.