Dorian heads away from Florida and dry weather moves into the Suncoast

The Atlantic basin remains very active at this time with 3 other systems. We have Gabrielle in the far E. Atlantic, a tropical disturbance in the N. Central Atl. which should move north and possibly become Humberto over the next couple of days. We are also watching a strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which has a good chance of becoming a storm next week. The good news there is nothing close to the Suncoast that we have to worry about over the next 5 days.