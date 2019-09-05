Dorian heads away from Florida and dry weather moves into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Dorian continues to move toward the Carolina coast and dry air continues to spill in behind it. That means we can expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 90′s.
Dorian is still a cat. 2 storm and looks to make landfall into NE S. Carolina and N. Carolina late Thursday. It will bring flooding concerns with a fairly significant surge and some hefty rainfall totals just inland.
High pressure will build back in behind Dorian and that will clear our skies out. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph and a small craft advisory remains in effect for Suncoast area beaches. The wind should abate by the weekend however as the pressure gradient lessens.
There will be little chance for rain on Thursday in fact right through the weekend it will be rather dry. The summer pattern will return on Tuesday with mainly afternoon and evening storms moving back toward the coast late in the day.
Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average along with high humidity through the next several days which means the heat index will once again be a factor. We will see the heat index during the afternoon hours soar into the 103-107 range through the weekend.
The Atlantic basin remains very active at this time with 3 other systems. We have Gabrielle in the far E. Atlantic, a tropical disturbance in the N. Central Atl. which should move north and possibly become Humberto over the next couple of days. We are also watching a strong tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which has a good chance of becoming a storm next week. The good news there is nothing close to the Suncoast that we have to worry about over the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.