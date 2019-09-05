Deputies: 52-year-old man steals woman’s credit cards while carjacking her vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested the suspect who allegedly committed an armed carjacking and stole credit cards from the victims purse.
52-year-old George Sparrow is being charged on three felony counts for kidnapping, armed carjacking and grand theft.
Wednesday around 3:30pm, Sarasota Police officers spotted a silver 2006 Cadillac CTS near 42nd Street and Tamiami Trail.
That vehicle was carjacked from a woman around 6:45pm on Tuesday, when a woman entering her car at Parkway Collections at University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota was approached by a man who forced her inside and forced her to drive him away. When they reached DeSoto Road, the man forced her out of the vehicle and drove off with her car.
Deputies say that the victim said that while she was driving the Sparrow went through her purse and stole at least five credit cards and her iPhone.
At approximately 7:37 p.m., one of the victim’s credit cards was used to purchase a 55″ flat screen TV for almost $319 at a Walmart on Lockwood Ridge Road. The card was used again around 30 minutes later to purchase $4.00 worth of merchandise at the Day and Night Convenience Store on the 3200 block of DeSoto Road in Sarasota.
Surveillance was obtained for the Walmart transaction which revealed several of the suspect’s tattoos and clothing as similarly described by the victim. Deputies received multiple anonymous tips on Wednesday and another from an officer from the the Sarasota Police Department who recently dealt with Sparrow.
The officer told deputies that the person depicted in the footage appeared be Sparrow as the same person who was purchasing the TV in Walmart.
He was arrested and is currently in the Sarasota County Jail.
