Deputies arrest suspect who eluded to flee during a police chase in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - We have breaking news out of Manatee County that has come into our newsroom this evening.
A wanted suspect has been captured and arrested.
The suspect was spotted in the Walmart parking lot at University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge.
When deputies tried to arrest him the suspect got in his car and tried to drive away. He then ended up crashing into two other cars.
The only information on the suspect that we have received from deputies is that his name is Dalton Cook.
We’ll have more on this story and the charges Cook is facing tonight ABC7 at 11:00 p.m.
