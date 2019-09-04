Venice Flight Crew Gathering Emergency Supplies to Take to Bahamian Islands Devastated by Hurricane Dorian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -As Hurricane Dorian slowly makes its way north and away from the Bahamas, Suncoast crews are preparing to go where they’re help is needed most. Agape Flights sends out planes full of supplies every week to Haiti, Dominican Republican and Eleuthera, but as soon as they get the all clear from the U.S. Coast Guard, they’ll be adding additional relief flights to get as much help to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas as possible.
Like they’ve done with past hurricanes, they’re collecting relief supplies at their hanger in the Venice Airport - 1,600 pounds of things like tarps, toiletries, clothes and items to clear debris will fill their plane. They’ll be making trips several times to the islands or as close as they can get to them.
The Agape crew says aside from of course rescue right now, they plan on continuing to help those affected by this devastation for months to come, and know that our community will step in to do that.
“The generosity of people is amazing, and these people need that right now. They’re going to need their homes rebuilt, they’ll need hope, they’ll need to know that life is not over. That there is a morning after, and we need to be there and give them that hope," Allen Speer, the CEO of Agape Flights, expressed.
The full list of items being accepted can be found here.
