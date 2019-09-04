Venice Flight Crew Gathering Emergency Supplies to Take to Bahamian Islands Devastated by Hurricane Dorian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -As Hurricane Dorian slowly makes its way north and away from the Bahamas, Suncoast crews are preparing to go where they’re help is needed most. Agape Flights sends out planes full of supplies every week to Haiti, Dominican Republican and Eleuthera, but as soon as they get the all clear from the U.S. Coast Guard, they’ll be adding additional relief flights to get as much help to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas as possible.