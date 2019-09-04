Three vans full of animals find refuge from Dorian at local animal shelter

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast took precaution to making sure all their animals were safe from Hurricane Dorian.
People with the organization going as far as bringing them to the Suncoast in preparation.
Three vans full of animals from drove across the state to the Bishop Animal Shelter.
In total, 42 extra animals are looking for foster homes.
Animals from dogs, cats, and rabbits.
The shelter is opening it’s emergency foster program where locals can foster an animal for up to 2 weeks.
The shelter’s spokesperson says on top of asking the community to consider fostering, they’re also in need of donations.
“Simple donations such as newspapers, blankets, towels, but we’re also looking for dry dog and cat food for our food bank. Right now our food bank is really low", says Marketing Coordinator Emily Bach.
People with the shelter say they have close to 120 animals to feed and that’s including the ones from the Treasure Coast.
So far since the pets arrived on Friday, only one animal has been fostered.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.