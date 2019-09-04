Red Cross prepares to help Hurricane Dorian victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Locally, people are stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Dorian. The Southwest Florida Chapter of the American Red Cross has already deployed about 15 staff members and volunteers to Orlando.
Orlando is being used as a central meeting location for the Red Cross as they wait to see which areas are impacted by the hurricane.
The Executive Director of the Southwest Florida Chapter, Megarie Van Sickel, said people here on the Suncoast can help by sending in cash donations. Van Sickel said those donations are what helps the organization respond to these tragedies.
"What we always try to do is purchase our supplies and what we need in the affected areas to help the local businesses. We usually provide cash assistance to victims based on a case by case based on their disaster needs. It helps us with sheltering, with feeding," said Van Sickel.
The Red Cross is expecting to feed thousands of people following the storm.
The Southwest Florida Chapter of the Red Cross doesn't accept any clothing or personal item donations, they say they aren't equipped to manage those types of donations.
If you’d like to volunteer to help out the impacted areas after the hurricane hits, you can do so by going to their website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.