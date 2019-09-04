Places to donate on the Suncoast for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you want to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, a few organizations on the Suncoast are gathering supplies.
Here’s where you can donate and how you can help.
Donation locations:
- High School at 801 N. Orange Avenue in Sarasota
- Prep Middle School at 3101 Bethel Lane in Sarasota
What’s Accepted:
- Heavy duty trash bags
- Face/duct marks
- Heavy duty construction gloves
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Solar lights
- Masking tape
- Permanent markers
- Extension cords
- Power strips
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Tissues
- Disposable dishes/flatware
- Tools (hammers, screw drivers, etc.)
- Blankets/towels
- Manual can openers
- Canned, non-perishable food
- Bottled water
- Antibacterial ointments
- Gauze/tape
- Rubbing alcohol and peroxide
- Adhesive bandages and bandage rolls
- Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen
- Soap, shampoo, conditioner
- Bug spray
- Mouth wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes
- Hair ties, brushes, combs
- Sunscreen
- Hand sanitizer and wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Deodorant
When:
- Flights begin Thursday, September 5 with Gold Aviation Services; no end date provided
Where:
- Flights are going to Treasure Cay Marsh Harbor
Donation Locations:
- Any Winn-Dixie
What’s Accepted:
- Cash/credit donations for American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Program
When:
- Beginning September 4, 2019; no end date provided
Where:
- Red Cross program to help families and individuals recover from natural disasters by providing food, shelter, counseling and other needed assistance
Donation Locations:
- Ed Howard Mazda located at 7048 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
- Agape Flights, 100 Airport Ave E, Venice FL, 34285
What’s Accepted:
- Non-Perishable Food items: Protein or Granola Bars, Prepackaged pouches/packets of Chicken or Tuna (no cans), Prepackaged cheese or peanut butter crackers, Peanut Butter (no glass containers), Trail Mix, nuts, Cracker packs, Fruit cups, Individual juice boxes, Individual Propel pouches for water
- Paper/Baby supplies: Antibacterial hand and face wipes, Toilet Paper, Diapers, Wipes, Paper towels (regular and dispenser roll), Napkins, Paper plates
- Cleaning Supplies: Mops, Brooms, Buckets, Sponges, Bleach tablets
- Hygiene First Aid Supplies (travel sizes preferred): Toothpaste and Brushes, Shampoo, Soap, Sanitary Napkins, Deodorant
- Misc. Items: Generators, Chain Saws, Hand Tree Saws, Flash Lights, Batteries (AAA, AA, C, D), Solar Lights, Tarps, Work Gloves, Shovels, Lunch paper bags, Water storage containers, Folding chairs, Tents, Large Ziploc bags
- First-Aid Supplies: Band-Aids, Triple antibiotic ointment, Ibuprofen
- NO bottled water, liquid bleach, clothing, medications or linens
When:
- Dealership - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; by Thursday, September 12
- Airport - 8am-4pm Monday-Friday; by Thursday, September 12
Where:
- Donations will be managed by Agape Flights, who will fly supplies to the Bahamas
Donation Locations:
- 4000 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton
What’s Accepted;
- Medical Supplies - Bandages, Rubbing Alcohol, Antibiotic Cream, Peroxide, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, Tylenol, Band-Aids, etc…
- Insect Repellents
- Cleaning Supplies - Bleach, Lysol Cleaners, Wipes, Brooms, Mops, Buckets, Trash Bags, Gloves, Face Masks
- Beverages - Water, Gatorade, Juice, Coffee, Tea, Canned Milk, Evaporated Milk
- Food Items - Non-perishable, Rice, Pasta, Soups, Sugar, Flour, Cereals, Canned Veggies/Fruit, Baby Foods
- Hygiene Items - Feminine products, Shampoo/Soap, Toilet Tissue, Deodorants, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Lotions, Baby Shampoo
- Baby Supplies - Formula, Diapers, Wipes, Baby Foods, Baby Medications
- School Supplies - Notebooks, Pencils/Pens, Backpacks, Toys, Books, Games/Activities, Markers, Art Supplies
- Clothing - Adult and Children Clothing in good condition, Towels, Rain Coats, Shoes
- Other Supplies - Gas Cans, Gift Cards, Cash/Check, Batteries, Flashlights, Lanterns, Portable Fans, Water Filters, Pots/Pans/Cups, Small Kitchen Appliances, Coolers, Tarps, Work Gloves, Tools, Generators
When:
- Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3; no end date provided
Where:
- Donations will be managed by charter fishing fleets who are making supply runs to the Bahamas
