Non-profit organization being created in honor of Jabez Spann

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In memory of a life lost too soon, a non-profit organization has been created to help families like those of Jabez Spann.
Spann went missing on Labor Day two years ago, and his body was found a little more than a year after that.
The Jabez Spann Foundation was created as a resource for families of missing children.
Next weekend, they’re hosting their first “Peace-ing the Puzzle” event at Fred Atkins Park. There’ll be food, music, a raffle and more.
