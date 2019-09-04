Non-profit organization being created in honor of Jabez Spann

Jabez Spann Foundation Event
By ABC7 Staff | September 3, 2019 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 11:04 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In memory of a life lost too soon, a non-profit organization has been created to help families like those of Jabez Spann.

Spann went missing on Labor Day two years ago, and his body was found a little more than a year after that.

The Jabez Spann Foundation was created as a resource for families of missing children.

Next weekend, they’re hosting their first “Peace-ing the Puzzle” event at Fred Atkins Park. There’ll be food, music, a raffle and more.

