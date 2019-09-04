Man demands money from Bradenton hardware store cashier, saying, “It’s not your money.”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for the man who walked into an Ace Hardware in Bradenton and demanded money from the cash register.
The sheriff's office says around 2pm on August 24, the masked suspect walked into the store on Cortez Road West in Bradenton and approached a cashier as she was finishing up with another customer. He demanded money from the drawer and she asked him why. Deputies say he told her he didn't have a job and needed the money.
The cashier gave him a small amount of cash and deputies say the man responded, "It's not your money; I need more." She ended up handing over more cash while radioing to her co-workers for help.
The man then fled the store. Deputies weren’t able to find him.
The sheriff's office says at no time did the man imply he was armed and no one was injured. They're hoping the public recognizes him.
If you do, call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
