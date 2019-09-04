Crash on US 41 could be linked to carjacking in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A vehicle Crash on US 41 near University Parkway closed portions of the road Wednesday evening. At least a dozen police vehicles were on scene as officers investigated. Traffic is being diverted off of US 41.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Sarasota on Tuesday evening. Police would not confirm if the person driving the car was the man wanted for the carjacking. Police tell ABC 7 the investigation will be turned over to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office.
More information to come.
