First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and breezy winds courtesy of Dorian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Dorian continues to lift to the northwest and just off shore of the Florida east coast. Heavy rain will fall on the Atlantic coast today and surf will be elevated. On our coast the winds will also be up a bit and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect. A Rip Current Advisory is also up. The breezy conditions will likely begin to subside by Friday as Dorrian continues to move away.
One aspect of being in the proximity of a large hurricane is the dry air and fair skies that you experience. Such will be the case on the Suncoast for the next four or five day. Rain chances will diminish to next to nothing and the heat index will respond by climbing to 105-107.
