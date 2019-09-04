First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and breezy winds courtesy of Dorian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Dorian continues to lift to the northwest and just off shore of the Florida east coast. Heavy rain will fall on the Atlantic coast today and surf will be elevated. On our coast the winds will also be up a bit and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect. A Rip Current Advisory is also up. The breezy conditions will likely begin to subside by Friday as Dorrian continues to move away.