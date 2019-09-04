Deputies searching for suspect in a stolen vehicle incident in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car-jacking that took place at Parkway Collections, University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Deputies say that as the victim entered her vehicle the suspect pushed her inside and forced her to drive him away. Deputies say that she was then forced from the vehicle on Desoto Road and the suspect took her vehicle.
The suspect is being described as a white male, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, has a medium build, scruffy appearance and tattoos on both arms.
The stolen vehicle is a silver 2006 Cadillac CTS with a Florida Tag that read ‘DNDY12’.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.
