Local school teacher and students plans to travel to Ft. Lauderdale and deliver donations for Dorian victims in the Bahamas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As people in the Bahamas try to move forward after Dorian devastated parts of the island, one local middle school is doing what it can to make a difference in the lives of those impacted.
Electa Arcotee Lee Middle School in Bradenton has started raising donations.
One club in particular at Lee Middle, Future Business Leaders of America is stepping up in raising those donations for the hundreds who lost nearly everything in the Bahamas due to Dorian.
Their donations may be just a short supply right now,but students plan to have a 24 foot trailer full of food, water and toiletries to send over to the island.
It’s not FBLA’s first time lending a helping hand.
Students have been able to raise thousands of dollars during hurricane Irma and Michael.
They’ve also been able to take donations in person to those most in need, something they plan to do in a few weeks.
“The ones who are able to go who have done the most collecting and put forth the most effort, they’re the ones that get to go and see what type of impact their able to have on somebody else’s life. The amount of kids that go, it’ll change every time if I could take them all over a couple of trips then i’ll do that”, says Lee Middle’s FBLA Advisor Richard Daenell.
Daenell who is also the school’s business teacher is spearheading it all.
He says in about two weeks him and his students will be going to Fort Lauderdale to give a charter captain supplies for the Bahamas.
Daenell says his next step will be to ask the school district if his students can go a few miles south to the Bahamas.
