Police: Fort Myers man came to North Port to have sex with minor, was arrested instead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port say a Fort Myers man came to Sarasota County expecting to have sex with a minor.
According to police, 51-year-old Pablo Canul thought he was talking online to a minor, but the minor was really a detective. Police say Canul arranged to have sex with the minor and drove to North Port on Wednesday, August 28, where he was arrested.
Canul is charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
