North Port woman and 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Highlands County crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman and a 3-year-old boy were seriously injured in a crash in Highlands County on Labor Day.
Troopers say 26-year-old Kessie Menard was driving east on State Road 70, approaching L7 Ranch Road, around 5pm on Monday when she crossed over the yellow center lines, colliding headon with a car driving by a 47-year-old man from Port St. Lucie.
Menard and her passenger, a 3-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the other vehicle and his 30-year-old female passenger, also of Port St. Lucie.
All four were transported to Tampa General Hospital.
Troopers say charges are pending as they continue to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.