More than 2,100 price gouging complaints received since State of Emergency declared in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State Attorney General’s Office says it’s received more than 2,100 complaints about price gouging since activating their abuse line with Hurricane Dorian off the coast of Florida.
The abuse line was activated on August 28, the same day Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency. From then through Labor Day, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division says it’s received more than 2,100 complaints about price gouging, including more than 600 received through their new NO SCAM app.
Most of the contacts involved the prices of gas and water, though officials say they also were contacted about hotel pricing as evacuation orders were issued.
The Attorney General's Rapid Response Team has visited some 145 businesses, resulting in prices being lowered and in several instances refunds issued.
The team continues to investigate price gouging complaints, several of which involve gas stations on the East Coast that raised prices by more than $1 per gallon.
It is against state law to gouge consumers. You can report instances by either downloading the NO SCAM app on your phone or calling 866-9NO-SCAM.
