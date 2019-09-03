Hurricane Dorian missed us, so what do you do with your sandbags?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - So you prepared for Hurricane Dorian, but the storm track changed. So what do you do with the sandbags you have?
You have a few options. If the sand is dry and unused, you can use it for future flood protection or for home landscaping. If it’s wet or used and you live in Sarasota County, leave it with the curbside trash (as long as the sandbag doesn’t weigh more than 40 pounds).
There are some thing you should NOT do, such as dumping it in a sandbox, on the beach, or in school years. That’s because the sand in the bags may have come into contact with contaminants.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.