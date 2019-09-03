Garbage truck overturns in Bradenton, badly injuring driver and passenger

Garbage truck overturns in Bradenton, badly injuring driver and passenger
Troopers say 29-year-old Donald Mance of St. Petersburg was driving the garbage truck south on 66th Street West, approaching 53rd Avenue West, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
By ABC7 Staff | September 3, 2019 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 2:18 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a garbage truck and his passenger were badly injured in an accident in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Troopers say around 10:30am, 29-year-old Donald Mance of St. Petersburg was driving the garbage truck south on 66th Street West, approaching 53rd Avenue West, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Mance tried to counter steer, according to troopers, who say he over-corrected, causing the garbage truck to rotate and overturn on the shoulder of the road and a retention pond.

Mance was seriously injured. His passenger, 39-year-old Diquence Souffrant of Bradenton, suffered critical injuries.

Both were transported to Blake Medical Center.

Troopers say charges are pending the crash investigation.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.