Garbage truck overturns in Bradenton, badly injuring driver and passenger

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a garbage truck and his passenger were badly injured in an accident in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Troopers say around 10:30am, 29-year-old Donald Mance of St. Petersburg was driving the garbage truck south on 66th Street West, approaching 53rd Avenue West, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
Mance tried to counter steer, according to troopers, who say he over-corrected, causing the garbage truck to rotate and overturn on the shoulder of the road and a retention pond.
Mance was seriously injured. His passenger, 39-year-old Diquence Souffrant of Bradenton, suffered critical injuries.
Both were transported to Blake Medical Center.
Troopers say charges are pending the crash investigation.
