Dorian starting to weaken but still a major storm

We will see partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance for a few brief showers moving fast toward the south to southwest. Tuesday will be breezy with winds out of the NNE at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will see a few lines of showers rotating around Dorian which will sweep through the area and bring some brief periods of some heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40-50 mph.