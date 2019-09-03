Dorian continues NW losing some of its punch but still giving a big blow to E. Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian continues to move away from the NW Bahamas staying offshore of Florida as it moves NW at 5-10 mph. The top winds now down to 110 mph making it a strong category 2 hurricane.
No longer a major hurricane Dorian is expected to bring life a threatening storm surge to E. Florida from Ft. Pierce to Jacksonville. The estimated height of the surge should be anywhere from 4-7 feet in most areas out ahead of the storm and near the storms center.
Hurricane warnings are still in place along the E. coast from Jupiter Inlet to near Jacksonville FL. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Orlando.
This storm is expected to continue to move to the NW overnight turning more toward the N. later on Wednesday and then off to the NE.
For us here along the W. coast of Florida we can expect a breezy day with winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance will not be all that high on Wednesday as dry air have moved in. We should see mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a few passing showers or isolated thunderstorm through Wednesday. The high on Wednesday will be near 90 and a heat index around 104.
Thursday expect more of the same with breezy but dry conditions and highs in the low 90′s. No real threat of any rain through Sunday has high pressure builds back in and temperatures run a couple of degrees above average.
We will see a return to mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday through the work week next week.
Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching the 6th named storm in the W. Gulf of Mexico. Fernand will move toward Mexico and make landfall late Wednesday. Another system way off in the E. Atlantic will develop into the 7th named storm soon. It is expected to move NW into the open waters of the Atlantic having no impact on land.
There is another system just to the NE of Dorian in the W. Atlantic which will also stay out over water. And finally a strong tropical wave not yet off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing over the next 5 days. This system will be traveling west for many day and bears watching late next week.
