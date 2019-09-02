Bradenton woman relieved her family is safe in the Bahamas but fear there could be more in Abaco

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve seen flooded roads, downed power lines and ripped off roofs in the wake of Dorian through parts of Northern Bahamas.
As many monitor conditions in the Bahamas so is one Bradenton Woman.
Xtavia Bailey is well known in Manatee County, and she also owns Dollar Mania at 4517 26th Street west in Bradenton.
She tells ABC 7 that once she heard Hurricane Dorian was targeting the Bahamas, she immediately tried to get in touch with family there.
“It’s not a good feeling when you know there is a horrible strong hurricane and you don’t know what’s going on with your family”, says Bailey.
Nervous, scared and afraid her family was hurt, Xtavia Bailey made several attempts to reach her family but got nowhere.
“When I heard that the young kid drowned you just think like oh my goodness how many other people are they going to find and will they find some of our relatives. You just think the worst”, says Bailey.
Finally Monday Bailey found some relief.
She was able to get in touch with one of her cousins through Facebook.
Her one relative was able to tell her that many of her loved ones were able to get into Nassau, Bahamas where they were safe from the hurricane, but still she’s waiting to hear about other relatives.
“She didn’t know if the ones closer to Abaco Island were able to evacuate so we haven’t heard that yet”, says Bailey.
bailey says she is now do what she can to help her relatives and many like them who lost everything during Dorian.
She is now collecting donations from the community to send over to the Bahamas.
Bailey says she will be accepting donations at her store Dollar Mania in Bradenton.
Once the donations are collected Bailey will be dropping them off to the Red Cross.
