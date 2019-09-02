35-year man from Lakewood Ranch has been found and he is okay

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located the 35-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch who was missing has been found and he is okay.
Kenneth Stover was first reported missing on Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when he had last been seen in the area of Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.
He was in possession of his vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge Black when he went missing. The main concern for disappearance was that he suffers from depression and had made suicidal threats in the past.
Stover lives on the 8900th block of White Sage Loop in Lakewood Ranch.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.