Four children removed from home deputies describe as filthy, three arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people are facing charges after Child Protective Services in Manatee County removed four children from a home they say was unfit to live in.
The sheriff's office went to a home in an undisclosed location looking for a wanted individual. Deputies were allowed to enter the home and say immediately, right from the front door, they noticed a "strong putrid and rotten" smell with "hundreds of mosquitoes and other bugs flying around in the kitchen and living room area."
As deputies made their way inside, they say trash and expired food was all over the floors and counter tops, with a used plunger sitting on a kitchen counter.
Deputies say the floors had open gaps in them that were several feet in length that would lead to a three-foot drop into standing water. In the water, deputies say they could see children’s toys and trash floating and it was home to hundreds of mosquitoes.
In addition, deputies say the roof was leaking, there were exposed wires in the home, and the bathroom toilet was clogged with fecal matter. The residents told deputies it had been that way for at least a month and was supposed to be fixed by a plumber.
The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Markiesha James is the mother of three of the children who were living in the home and 24-year-old Daniel Case is the father of two of her children. 50-year-old Doreen McClough is the mother of a fourth child who was living in the home.
Deputies say James’ children, a 1-year-old and two infants, were in a bedroom and looked dirty and disheveled. All three children were covered in bug bites, according to deputies, who say both infants were wearing dirty diapers so old they had changed color from white to black. The 1-year-old was not wearing underwear and deputies say Case told them she did not have any.
The sheriff’s office says a small baby gate separated the children from one of the holes in the floor and a deputy had to intervene to stop the 1-year-old child from almost successfully climbing over the baby gate.
In McClough's room, deputies say they found two long glass objects with burn marks on the ends, a type of which is commonly used for narcotics. Both were seized as evidence, though deputies say McClough denied they were hers, saying they belonged to another man living in the room with her and her son.
McClough’s son, no age given, was lying in his bed and deputies say he appeared emaciated and under weight. Deputies spoke to him and say he told them that his mom is “never around to spend time with him” and he is “often left alone.” Deputies say the boy told them it had been at least a few months since he had eaten dinner, saying, “I am sometimes starving.”
While in the living room with CPS, deputies say McClough’s son, who has autism and ADHD, came out of the bedroom with an open knife and was playing with it. McClough reportedly told deputies that “it’s his knife” and that he frequently plays with it alone.
Deputies say the only food in the home for James' children was a single frozen fish and a loaf of bread, but James told them they had used the rest of the food already and had been eating out. Deputies say neither James or Case have a job or steady source of income.
Deputies asked McClough about food in the home and say she pointed to a package of ground beef on top of the fridge in her room. Deputies say the beef was room temperature and there was no viable place to cook the meat in the home. Deputies say McClough does not have a job or a steady source of income.
All three residents reportedly told deputies that they had moved into a room in the home in February, that they did not have a lease but the landlord was supposed to fix the issues.
Case, James and McClough were all arrested and charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm. McClough is additionally facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.