Florida cat burglar turns out to actually be a cat

Florida cat burglar turns out to actually be a cat
Collier County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress. It turned out to be a cat burglar. (Source: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | September 2, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 1:50 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies have a cat burglar in custody. Literally, a cat.

The Naples Daily News reports Collier County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress.

A homeowner heard knocking on a sliding door along with meowing. The caller thought the cat sounds were a ruse to try to him or her to open the door.

Last night Sgt. Sudano, Cpl. Caceres, Cpl. Nova and Cpl. Henderson responded to a residence on 60th Avenue N.E. in...

Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 2, 2019

When deputies arrived, they found the culprit was a small cat named Bones. The posted a photo on Facebook of the cat in back of a patrol car poking its head through a barred window.

The department said Bones was taking to a county animal shelter for “fur-ther questioning.”

Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.