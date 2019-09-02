First Alert Weather: Dorian nearly stationary over the Grand Bahama Island, minimal impacts for us

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Dorian has become nearly stationary as steering currents in the atmosphere have collapsed. This means that it’s punishing winds will be felt by those on the Grand Bahama Island for as much as a 12 to 24 hours before it exits and lifts north late today or early tomorrow. The winds have decreased a bit as the storm undergoes what is called an eyewall replacement cycle where an outer eyewall replaces an inner eyewall. This sometime happens in stronger storms and usually signals a bump in wind speeds. It is still forecast to lift north today or tomorrow and track offshore of the Florida east coast. Errors in forecasting are enough that the east coast could still see hurricane force winds.