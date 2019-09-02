Evacuees flock from the East Coast of Florida to the Suncoast ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We’re just thankful that our family can be together here and stay safe,” said Sabrina.
Sabrina came over to Sarasota Sunday night from Jupiter with eight other members of her family. They aren’t taking any chances with this monster hurricane that has been destructive and deadly. This is the first time she’s evacuated in the 20 years she has lived on the East Coast of Florida.
“We’re very concerned but we are boarded up, we did put our plywood and shutters and things like and secured our home as good as possible, but we never know what’s going to happen,” said Sabrina.
Vehicles with license plates from all over the East Coast of Florida are being spotted here on the Suncoast.
Nadia and John Picinich came over to Sarasota on Saturday from Port St. Lucie. They are here with their daughter and their furry friend, staying out of harm's way.
“This one is a scary one, we had to evacuate just for safety, for peace of mind," said Nadia Picinich. "We don’t want to be there when it happens.”
The General Manager of the La Quinta Inn on the eastern side of Sarasota says she’s very grateful that their hotel provides a safe home away from home for people. There are a large number of evacuees staying at their hotel now, with many more coming in.
“We probably have 25 reservations coming in today and I would say at least 70 percent of those are evacuees,” said Julie Samblanet, General Manager of the La Quinta Inn & Suites.
Visit Sarasota County says at this time they don’t have an exact number of evacuees staying in hotels in Sarasota County.
