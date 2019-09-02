Englewood Pioneer Days looking for new dates after postponing festival

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) -Many events that were planned to take place this weekend were either postponed or canceled due to Hurricane Dorian. One of them was the annual Englewood Pioneer Days festival.
“We postponed, I don’t want to use the word cancel but we took all of the events that would have happened this weekend and moving them, rescheduling them to another weekend,” said Christi Phelps, chair of the festival.
It was a tough decision for organizers of the very anticipated festival.
“We started looking at the storm Tuesday of this week, and we recognize that things can go bad, and as a result we contacted our supporter vendors, the people that provide our toilets, our dumpster, things that we normally don’t think about, and other people don’t think about the festival that are there. Putting up tents, the risk of of 20 to 25 miles per hour, we couldn’t do with the tent,” she said.
Every year the festival brings hundreds of people to Pioneer Park for the open car show, the diaper derby, the parade, and Corvette car show.But Dorian changed those plans. The streets were empty on Sunday. Organizers say they’re not worried.
“We are concerned about the people who are in harms way. We made the right decision, we will reschedule all of the events, we’ll get them all in, we appreciate all of the support,” said Phelps.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.