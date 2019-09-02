Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch

Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch
Deputies searching for missing 35-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | September 2, 2019 at 12:09 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 12:09 AM

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 35-year-old old man out of Lakewood Ranch.

Jennifer Stover told deputies that Kenneth Stover was last seen on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the area of Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

They both live on the 8900th block of White Sage Loop.

He is in possession of his vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge Black with a Florida tag of BDKU33.

According to deputies, Kenneth has a history of depression and has made suicidal threats.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.