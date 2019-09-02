Deputies: Man who witnessed crash lied to 911 about injuries to prompt faster response

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old Bradenton man is facing charges after deputies say he lied about injuries in a crash to get a faster response from Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3pm last Thursday, August 29 on the 3600 block of Cortez Road West. The sheriff's office says Aran Campbell witnessed the minor accident in which no one was hurt.
Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene, but had not arrived by 5:45pm. That's when deputies say Campbell called 911 claiming an elderly driver was badly injured.
Deputies as well as EMS and firefighters responded. Once there, deputies say they discovered no one was injured and Campbell admitted calling them with and claiming there were injuries because he "knew it would prompt a faster response."
Campbell was arrested and charged with misusing 911.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.