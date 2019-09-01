13-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hurt playing football in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being injured Saturday night at Letson Stadium in Venice.
Fire officials say around 7:30pm, they were called to the stadium off Pinebrook Road for a sports injury. When they arrived, they found the boy lying motionless on the field.
According to fire officials, the teen was playing football when he was hurt. The nature of his injuries were not disclosed, but officials transported him by Bayflite to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg under a trauma alert.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.