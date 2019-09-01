U-Haul truck crashes in Venice, damaging bridge

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - An accident on the Hatchet Creek Bridge has damaged a portion of the bridge.
Venice Police say the bridge, which also goes by the North Bridge or KMI Bridge, was damaged around 1am when a U-Haul truck struck the raised concrete median and then the outer wall of the northbound side of the bridge, eventually coming to a stop in the Hamilton Square parking lot.
The driver was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health to be treated.
The bridge was closed while it underwent an inspection. Around 5am, the Florida Department of Transportation that although repairs will be needed, the bridge is safe for traffic.
The damaged area has been blocked off.
