Tracking Dorian: Too Close for Comfort Dorian Cat 5 Moving West Over Bahamas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dorian will continue to slow down as it moves westward across the Northwestern Bahamas before beginning a gradual turn to the northwest late Monday.
Hurricane Warnings and Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are posted along the East coast of Florida from Cape Canaveral south to Miami.
Beginning Monday, tropical storm force winds, rip currents, storm surge, and very heavy rains are expected to impact eastern Florida.
There is still high uncertainty in the hurricane track, and a shift towards the Florida coastline would increase these impacts. The winds of Dorian are still at 185 mph with gusts of 225 mph and the hurricane has slowed down, moving west to 5 mph.
Each afternoon through the holiday, we can expect a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and the winds will begin to get stronger along the Suncoast on Monday night into Tuesday with a 30% chance of tropical storm force winds for our area.
Boaters can expect winds out of the N at 15-20 Knots, seas 2-3 feet and choppy conditions on the Bay and inland waters.
