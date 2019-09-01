Mandatory and voluntary evacuations underway for Florida’s East Coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some tolls have been suspended as coastal communities under mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Palm Beach County and Martin County are conducting mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B, while Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee, and Osceola counties are undergoing voluntary and/or phased evacuations of those who live in low lying areas, mobile homes or RVs.
Tolls have been suspended on several state roadways, including the Florida Turnpike and the I-75 through Alligator Alley.
Governor Ron DeSantis says at this time, traffic is flowing and the shoulders of the highways have not yet been opened. No fuel shortages are being reported.
The governor also says that all nursing homes in a coastal county either has a generator on site or has plans to evacuate.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Elbow Cay at 12:40 p.m. as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts clocked at over 220 mph. The storm is moving west at 8 mph and has a storm surge measured at between 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels.
The hurricane is expected to move toward the Florida East Coast late Monday through Tuesday. The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch and storm surge watch for the East Coast of Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the line between Volusia and Brevard counties.
