Local World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local World War II veteran, Capt. Ernie Jelinek celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday.
Our crews captured Jelinek being surrounded by his loved ones in his home as they brought him a cake and everyone sang “happy birthday” to him.
Jelinek said the key to reaching 100 years was simply “just to behave himself” when being asked the question on what the key for him was.
Jelinek served in the 5th Army under the direction of Gen. George S. Patton during his time in the war.
