Track for Dorian, now a Category 5, shifts west, leading to watches and warnings on Florida’s East Coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane and the track has shifted a bit to the west, prompting Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings on Florida’s East Coast.
The good news is, even with the shift to the west, the cone of uncertainty still does not include the Suncoast. However, until the storm has made its turn to the north and moved above the Suncoast in latitude, we should remain vigilant with regards to its track.
We can expect the storm to slow in its west motion over the next few days.
We still have a slight chance for some minimal tropical storm gust on Tuesday night into Wednesday although the chance is decreasing. We will likely see rip current issues as winds shift to the northwest on Wednesday.
By later in the week we will see the winds shift to the northwest and some drier air on the edges of the storm move in. That will reduce our rain chances for the second half of the week.
