South Moon Drive residents in Venice concerned with flooding ahead of Hurricane Dorian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two years ago people on South Moon Drive had to deal with major flooding brought on by the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey. With the threat of Hurricane Dorian still looming, it has people in this Venice neighborhood on edge.
“We’ve been uneasy because no one seems to know where it’s going to go and we sure don’t want 15 inches of rain here," said Bruce Meade, a South Moon Drive homeowner. "I don’t know how deep the water would be because the river is way up there.”
Meade’s home on the Myakka River has been placed on 9 1/2 foot stilts which helps protect his home, but it’s a different story for his yard and the road.
“It could cause a big mess, matter of fact you probably couldn’t even get back here, that road right there that you see gets flooded,” said Meade.
John Sailor has lived on South Moon Drive for 19 years. He says flooding is always an issue around this neighborhood, and it doesn’t help that he has a problem with drainage on his property, something he’s talking to Sarasota County about having repaired.
“It makes it impassable for most of the residents to get to their homes for three to five days,” said Sailer.
Sarasota County Emergency Management officials say neighborhoods around the Myakka River are always on their radar because of their location.
“We’re going to do what we can to warn them," said Ed McCrane, Emergency Management Chief for Sarasota County. "We monitor the gauges so we can send out a Code Red notification and just let them know that the water could be rising and they need to be prepared for that.”
Emergency management officials say they will continue to monitor this area as well as other parts of the Suncoast that are prone to flooding.
