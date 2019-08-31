SNAP benefits released early to help recipients prepare for Hurricane Dorian

By ABC7 Staff | August 31, 2019 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 9:24 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Dorian heading towards Florida, the government is working to provide food assistance earlier than usual to help families prepare.

SNAP recipients in all 67 counties of Florida who normally receive their benefits between September 1-14 will be able to access them starting Saturday, August 31 at noon.

It’s important to note, however, that this is an early release of regular benefits and not a distribution of additional funds. Recipients will need to plan accordingly.

