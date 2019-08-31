SNAP benefits released early to help recipients prepare for Hurricane Dorian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Dorian heading towards Florida, the government is working to provide food assistance earlier than usual to help families prepare.
RELATED:
SNAP recipients in all 67 counties of Florida who normally receive their benefits between September 1-14 will be able to access them starting Saturday, August 31 at noon.
It’s important to note, however, that this is an early release of regular benefits and not a distribution of additional funds. Recipients will need to plan accordingly.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.