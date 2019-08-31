Manatee, Sarasota Counties de-escalating Emergency Operations Center

By ABC7 Staff | August 31, 2019 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 4:40 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Government officials from both Manatee and Sarasota Counties have de-escalated the Emergency Operations Center.

The decisions come down after the latest of Hurricane Dorian indicates that the storm is continuing to move in an eastward direction.

“We are putting everything on hold until the storm goes by us,” Manatee County Emergency Chief Steve Litschauer said.

Everyone should still continue to keep a close watch on Hurricane Dorian because it is not definite that the Suncoast will not suffer any major impact yet.

“It’s been an unpredictable storm and it could take a left turn just like it took a right turn, so our residents should continue to monitor the forecast by watching reliable news sources and following the County’s social media account,” Litschauer said.

According to National Weather Service, no tropical winds are expected anymore for Manatee or Sarasota Counties.

