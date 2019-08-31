5 killed when cars burst into flames following Gainesville head-on crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Five people died following a fiery crash in Gainesville, Florida early Saturday morning.
Gainesville Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 4:30am for a head-on collision involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles burst into flames and the fire spread to the second vehicle.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and remove the victims from the vehicles. Five victims were found dead while a sixth was found in critical condition and rushed to the hospital.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.