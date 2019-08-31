FIRST ALERT WEATHER: DORIAN UPDATE

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Dorian is still a powerful and deadly Category 4 hurricane on this early Saturday morning. Sustained winds around the center are at 140 MPH, with wind gust up to 165 MPH. The movement is to the west-northwest at only 12 MPH, and the pressure is holding steady at 948mb; (the lower the pressure, the more powerful the storm becomes).
All eyes are focused on the track, which has been slightly making more of an easterly turn. This would be much better for the Suncoast, as our coastal areas are not in the cone track anymore. But our inland counties could still feel a punch from Dorian. However, you also have to remember, that these tropical systems tend to wobble back and forth. So a slight little wobble back to the west, means that Dorian could cause more issues for the Suncoast?! It’s unfortunately a waiting game, so we’ll just have to see how this all plays out over the next 24 hours.
Dorian is very slow moving hurricane as it’s only crawling along at a pace of 12 MPH. A ridge of high pressure to the northeast of the system continues to push the storm further to the west-northwest. However, since the track has been moved slightly east of Florida, there is confidence building that this ridge is weakening. If the ridge weakens and backs away, then Dorian would track more towards the north, missing Florida all together. But it will still bring heavy rain producing flooding concerns, strong winds, and storm surge to the east coast.
Dorian is still strengthening, but could weaken slightly today, due to going through an eye wall replacement cycle. If a hurricane does this, it slightly weakens, but the wind field expands. But if it has the time to put together a new eye wall, then it becomes a stronger storm with a more expansive wind field. So this is looking to unfortunately become a monster of a storm, as there’s really nothing in it’s way of stopping it; no upper level wind shear, so dry air out in front of it, and it’s also tracking over extremely warm waters (fuel for its intensity).
Meteorologist Josh Stone
LOCATION...25.8N 72.6W ABOUT 470 MI...755 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA ABOUT 305 MI...490 KM E OF THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...140 MPH...220 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...948 MB...28.00 INCHES
