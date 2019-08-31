FIRST ALERT WEATHER: DORIAN UPDATE

All eyes are focused on the track, which has been slightly making more of an easterly turn. This would be much better for the Suncoast, as our coastal areas are not in the cone track anymore. But our inland counties could still feel a punch from Dorian. However, you also have to remember, that these tropical systems tend to wobble back and forth. So a slight little wobble back to the west, means that Dorian could cause more issues for the Suncoast?! It’s unfortunately a waiting game, so we’ll just have to see how this all plays out over the next 24 hours.