First Alert Weather: Dorian continues to shift further east

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A trough of low pressure will continue to shift west away from the area as Dorian continues to approach the Bahamas from the east.
This trough and a weakening High pressure system in the Atlantic will be helping Dorian to make it’s expected northern turn Monday/Tuesday somewhere near the east FL coast, which will in turn shift our winds to the N/NW as Dorian lifts north.
The latest track still shows Dorian staying off the coast line however there is a small part of Florida’s east coast that is in the cone of uncertainty and those areas will have to continue to be vigilant.
We could see a very low chance of tropical storm force winds here along the Suncoast on Monday with a 20% chance of 39+ mph winds affecting the area, as a result of Dorian.
Afternoon and evening showers and storms will again be possible Sunday with a 60% chance of rain.
Dorian should enhance rain chances Monday through Tuesday night, and we also have 60% chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Our rain chances will drop to 30% next Friday.
