Even if Dorian misses Florida, flooding risk remains high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even without a direct landfall in Florida, the flooding risk from Hurricane Dorian remains high.
Data from NASA shows that in many parts of the state, the soil is already saturated with moisture. That could lead to increased flooding and destabilize trees and power poles.
Relative soil moisture is reflected by the colors shown in the maps below, ranging from gray (0%) to red (100%). Zero percent represents the wilting point of soil moisture, which means that vegetation can no longer extract water from the ground. One hundred percent indicates complete saturation, which means that the soil can no longer hold any more water.
Below is the moisture between 0-10cm, which represents the layer that responds quickly to recent heavy rainfall, with near-saturated conditions promoting infiltration into deeper soil layers, as well as increasing the potential for runoff and flooding if deeper layers are already very moist and rainfall rates are sufficiently high:
And this is the moisture between 0-2m, which represents the longer-term soil water storage via infiltration from the upper layers, representing saturation over a period typically spanning months to years:
The data to create these maps is from Sunday, August 25.
